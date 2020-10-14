On the Verge of USDX and PM Sector Pause



InMondays analysis, weve explained why rising stock prices might not lead to significantly higher gold prices after all before the latter turned south again. The manner in which this weeks trading was conducted seems to have confirmed our indications. With stocks (S&P 500) up by 1%, and Mondays close as its second-highest daily close this index has made ever, did gold rallied that strongly as well? Not by any means. As a matter of fact,gold futureswent down by 1.64% ($31.60). This relative performance is a bearish indication, but its not as bearish as the fact that gold has just invalidated its small breakout above the declining resistance line. At the same time, this means that: Gold invalidated its small short-term breakout. However, the breakdown below the rising medium-term support line was not invalidated. Silver declined after verifying its breakdown below the rising medium-term support line. Miners are already well after the critical breakdown below the rising medium-term support line. It all happened while stocks moved close to their all-time highs. Clearly, the rising stocks wont be able to push the precious metals sector higher on their own. In most cases, the most significant signs come from the USD Index, presented on the multi-chart above. However, to check what comes next for the U.S. currency in the near future, well have to zoom in. If we look at the index from a very short-term perspective (the chart above is based on 4-hour candlesticks), we can see that the USD Index just broke above its short-term resistance line and is currently verifying this breakout. This means that while we might see a pause in both: USDX and the precious metals sector in the next several hours (or few days), more decisive moves are likely to follow then. By all means, in case of the USDX, this move is likely to be an upward one, and in case of the PMs, it will most probably be towards the downside. Thank you for reading our free analysis today. Please note that the following is just a small fraction of the full analyses that our subscribers enjoy on a regular basis. They include multiple premium details such as the interim target for gold that could be reached in the next few weeks.We invite you tosubscribe now and read todays issue right away. Sincerely,

Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA

Editor-in-chief, Gold & Silver Fund Manager ***** All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomskis reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss Przemyslaw Radomski, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.



Recent articles from this author On the Verge of USDX and PM Sector Pause

Stocks to Rally along with Gold?

Miners Ready to Fall Further

Staying Engulfed in Bearish Bias Amid U.S Presidential Debate

What's Behind the USDX Breakout?

About the author Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA (PR) is a precious metals investor and analyst who takes advantage of the emotionality on the markets, and invites you to do the same.

His company, Sunshine Profits, publishes analytical software that anyone can use in order to get an accurate and unbiased view on the current situation.

Recognizing that predicting market behavior with 100% accuracy is a problem that may never be solved, PR has changed the world of trading and investing by enabling individuals to get easy access to the level of analysis that was once available only to institutions.

High quality of analytical tools available at http://www.SunshineProfits.com are results of time, thorough research and testing on PR's own capital.

PR believes that the greatest potential is currently in the precious metals sector. For that reason it is his main point of interest to help you make the most of that potential.

As a CFA charterholder, Przemyslaw Radomski shares the highest standards for professional excellence and ethics for the ultimate benefit of society. He also holds a master's degree in Finance and Banking, and is currently writing his thesis after having finished his PhD studies in Economics.