Elliott Wave View: Gold Correction Lower Taking Place
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
Elliott wave view in Gold ticker symbol: $XAUUSD suggests that the correction lower approximately towards $1801- $1669 area or a deep test of the 24 September 2020 low should be taking place. Right now, the bounce from the 9/24/2020 low has ended wave 2 in Gold. The internals of that bounce unfolded asElliott wave zigzag structurewhere wave ((a)) ended at $1917.10 high. Down from there, wave ((b)) pullback unfolded as a lesser degree flat structure where wave (a) ended at $1886.20 low.
Wave (b) bounce ended at $1921.14 high and wave (c) completed at $1872.75 low thus completed wave ((b)) pullback. Up from there, the metal started wave ((c)) in an impulse sequence where wave (i) ended at $1898 high. Wave (ii) ended at $1878.70 low, wave (iii) ended at $1929.26 high, wave (iv) ended at $1918.40, and wave (v) ended at $1933.25 high, thus completed wave 2 correction. Below from there, the metal is showing 5 wavesimpulse sequencedecline favoring a bounce to fail for another leg of weakness at least. Near-term, as far as the bounces fail below $1933.25 high expect metal to extend lower.
Gold 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.