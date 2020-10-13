Source: Getty Images
Orange Juice Futures---Orange juice futures in the November contract settled higher by 55 points at 117.90 and now it has traded higher 10 out of the last 12 trading sessions as prices are right near a 3 week high.
Juice prices are now trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average which stands around the 121.25 level as we enter the highly volatile winter season soon as that could put a wrench into the closet with a possible frost hurting growing trees in the State of Florida therefor crushing production numbers and pushing prices sharply higher as that situation has happened on multiple occasions in the past.
I will not recommend a short position as I think the downside is very limited as prices on September 25th hit a contract low of 105.30 as I think that will hold, however I will wait for the chart structure to improve as we could be involved in a bullish position in coming weeks ahead.
The volatility in orange juice historically speaking can become very violent during the winter months while at the current time I believe traders are putting a frost premium into the price as historically speaking we're still extremely cheap as I think there could be significant room to the upside.
TREND:MIXED---HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
