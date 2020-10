Hello traders,

USDCAD is in a five-wave, bearish move from the 1.467 level, labelled as a higher degree wave C. At the moment we see price resuming the decline from the 1.341 swing high, where a corrective wave 4 had ended, and a wave 5 of C started forming. Price can target 1.27/1.264 region, where support can be seen.

USDCAD, daily