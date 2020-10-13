Live Cattle (December) December live cattle had their biggest down day in several months, despite little change in the fundamental landscape. There was some cash trade at 109 in Texas yesterday, as well as some 107 in Iowa. Despite the decline, technicals remain intact. We like being a buyer on the weakness but need to see the technical levels hold on a closing basis. Significant support comes in from..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Feeder Cattle (November) November feeder cattle worked lower yesterday morning but managed to finish the day near unchanged and in our support pocket, 135.50-136.25. This pocket represents previously important price points and the 50% retracement (middle of the range) from the contract highs to the contract lows. This is a MUST hold area for the Bull camp. There is a good risk/reward opportunity here in the near term for those that are bullish, but the trend of lower highs and lower lows over the last two-months keeps the Bears in control of the intermediate-term chart..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

Lean Hogs (December) In the last few reports, we have noted reducing exposure against technical resistance, a pocket that we have defined as 66.825-67.60. We continue to believe that the Bulls have the technical advantage, but we want to be ready, willing, and able to put exposure back on at..... Please sign up for a Free Trial at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias, and proprietary levels emailed each morning.

