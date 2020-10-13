B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info on our managed strategy. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (December) Yesterdays close: Settled at 3532.75, up 59.50 NQ, yesterdays close: Settled at 12,098.25, up 373.50 Fundamentals: U.S. benchmarks melted higher yesterday, with tech leading the way; NQ +3.19% and S&P +1.7%. We began to see a small divergence last night. Ahead of todays bell the NQ is up nearly 1.0% and the Russell 2000 is down an equal amount. We noted here over the last two weeks that techs breather was only that; the market was gathering support and building a constructive base while small caps rallied. Furthermore, this was not the long called for rebalance out of growth and into value; the accustomed leadership will remain. We are not calling victory just yet but when behemoths Apple and Amazon surge higher on event headlines it certainly dictates who controls market narratives. Amazons two-day Prime Day begins today, and Apple launches its 5G iPhone 12. Moving all these products are the transports. Bill Baruch joined CNBCs Trading Nation yesterday to discuss his outlook on UPS and FedEx. On the economic calendar, we look to September inflation data via U.S. CPI at 7:30 am CT. The Core read, excluding food and energy, is expected to come in at +1.8% YoY. Inflation is inching closer and closer to the Federal Reserves 2% target. In fact, their preferred gauge, the Core PCE index, came in at +1.6% for August. Yes, they plan to symmetrically let it run hot, but by how much? We are not concerned the Fed will tighten policy, but they could certainly exude less dovishness in the first quarter.One way to play rising inflation is by selling Treasuries; Bill Baruch joined CNBCs Halftime Show last week to lay out a simple strategy to gain exposure to such. Elsewhere, the banks kicked off third quarter earnings season. JPMorgan and Citigroup are both up by at least 1% after beating estimates. Johnson and Johnson also reported this morning. Although they beat expectations, the stock is down more than 1% after the company the Stage 3 trial of their Covid-19 vaccine.Bill Baruch joined CNBC's Trading Nation yesterday to discuss the healthcare sector.

Technicals: We will continue to hold our Bullish Bias, although cautiously. The S&P traded through key resistance levels to a high of 3541, shy of major three-star resistance at 368.75-3576.25. The NQ melted through major three-star resistance aligning with the round 12,000 mark and extended gains into the morning to a high of 12,249 which tagged key resistance at 12,225. The Pivots align with yesterdays settlement and steady action above here is bullish.

Crude Oil (November) Yesterdays close: Settled at 39.43, up 1.17 Fundamentals: Crude is snapping back steadily from a loss of nearly 3% yesterday after the IEA released their World Energy Outlook. Although the Paris-based company called for peak oil demand by 2030, citing an adoption to renewables and the decline of coal usage, the bubble-wrapped their prognosis with a near-term bullish outlook due to the global economy quickly recovering from the pandemic. A call that we can only assume to couple with massive central bank stimulus and ZIRP. OPEC will release their Monthly Report at 7:30 am CT. Inventory data is due Thursday because of yesterdays banking holiday in the U.S.

Technicals: A low of 39.04 yesterday held major three-star support perfectly at 39.05-39.22. Todays rebound is well out above our momentum indicator at 39.68 and this coupled with a hold of major three-star support should continue to buoy the market. The halfway point from last weeks high and todays low is 40.25, this will be a crucial mark that if Crude can close above should attract added buying.

Gold (December) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1928.9, up 2.7 Fundamentals: Gold is holding ground tremendously and trading with the overall risk-environment which is buoyant at the least. The metal traded to a low of 1915.2, and saw early weakness take hold when the Chines Yuan opened lower last night. However, the Yuan strengthened slightly through the session and this brought support to commodities broadly. U.S. CPI is due at 7:30 am CT and although it is broadly important for the longer-term, Golds near to intermediate expectations are more tied to the risk environment and that of the Dollars path.

Technicals: Strong technical resistance at our major three-star level at 1933-1937 continues to keep a lid on rally attempts. Good news for the bull camp though as they won an early overnight battle at first key support at 1915-1917 and this lays a constructive groundwork for the metal.

