CORN

Corn futures were up 3 cents overnight after trading lower much of Monday's session. Dec corn is back above 3.90 and had risen to 3/4 cent of the $4.00 mark on Sunday night. Corn and bean futures were severely overbought coming into this week which may have sparked some of the long liquidation seen yesterday. Weekly Export Inspections will be out mid-morning, delayed one day due to the government holiday on Monday. Then we'll see harvest progress numbers after the close.

SOYBEANS

Soybean futures were up 7 to 9 cents overnight after trading with double-digit losses most of the day yesterday as wetter weather made its way into the South American forecast. In addition, weekend storms through the corn belt did not do any major damage to this year's soybean crop. The Columbus Day holiday put a halt to any routine USDA reports, including announced export sales to China which have been common this summer/fall, so we may see some higher trade in the complex as traders buy into supply/demand scenarios. Technically, the latest volatile chart action could be signaling a form of topping action.

WHEAT

Wheat futures were up 8 to 9 cents overnight with most winter wheat contracts trading at, or above Monday's session highs. Unlike row crops, the wheat trade was able to shrug off early losses to claw back and close mostly unchanged for the day. Drier than normal forecasts for many winter wheat growing areas combine with a weakening dollar offer support, while last Friday's record high 2020/21 ending stocks data creates headwinds.

CATTLE

Cattle calls are steady to lower after succumbing to selling pressure on Monday. Live cattle saw heavy losses damage an up-trending technical picture, but there is a chance we'll see 'turn-around Tuesday' strength based on a firm start to carcass cutouts and lingering support from higher cash trade last week. The cutout ended Friday at its lowest level since August 13, then rebounded Monday morning. Fundamentally, cattle owners are expecting higher cash prices once again this week, too.

HOGS

Lean hog futures are expected to see choppy trade to begin the day, underpinned by a strong cash market that continues to trend higher. The CME Lean Hog Index maintained its strength, up 0.09 to 77.71. The October contract expires tomorrow, and Dec futures are at 66.62, leaving the contract at a deep discount to cash. On the downside, Dec left a gap last week down at 64.57 to 65.22 that may attract some back filling, particularly after failing to take out last week's high on Monday.