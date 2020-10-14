|
|
Keep an Eye on Crude Oil !
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
by Murray Rosenberg
|
847.254.5589
Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of futures analysis.
It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional alike!
HEADS UP!
Crude Oil is battling its way into Buy Mode.
As I write, the Daily Quant is above the 0 line. If the market were to close in this area a Daily Buy signal would be issued. With the Weekly Quant already in Buy Mode we await the daily buy signals to confirm.
If you would like to see it for yourself sign up for a free trial.
Would you like a FREE two week trial ?
Receive up to five products of your choice.
Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.
We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.
Recent articles from this author
- Keep an Eye on Crude Oil ! - Wednesday, October 14, 2020
- Gold and Silver - NOW ! - Friday, October 09, 2020
- Corn, Soybeans and CBOT Wheat in Review - Wednesday, October 07, 2020
- Corn is a Poppin ! Oh yes it is ! - Friday, October 02, 2020
- WTI Crude Oil - NOV - Wednesday, September 30, 2020
About the author
Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.
The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.