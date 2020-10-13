Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1046, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1063.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 1034, which will be followed by reaching support level 1000.

This/Next Week Forecast (October 12 - 16, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1081, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1175.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1046, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1000 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 940.

previous week soybean price forecast



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 1060.

Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 854, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 904 - 941 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 997.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 854, which will be followed by moving down to support level 816.