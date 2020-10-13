|
|
SP500 E-Mini Futures (ES_F) Extending Higher Into Wave 5
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Elliott Wave View in SP500 E-Mini Futures ticker symbol: ES_F suggests that the index is extending higher in a bigger wave ((5)). While the short-term rally from 24 September 2020 low is unfolding as animpulse structure. And shows a higher high sequence favoring more strength. While the rally to $3388 high ended wave (1). Down from there, the pullback to $3300.25 low has ended wave (2). Up from there, wave (3) remains in progress into another impulse sequence where wave 1 in red has ended at $3421.75 high.
Below from there, wave 2 pullback ended at $3331.61 low. Above from there, wave 3 remains in progress whereas lesser degree wave ((i)) has ended at $3433 high. Wave ((ii)) pullback has ended at $3414.25 low and wave ((iii)) has ended at $3541 high yesterdays peak. And lesser degree wave ((iv)) is expected to end in between $3518- $3507 area. Then as far as the pivot from $3331.61 low stays intact index is expected to extend higher in wave ((v)) approximately towards $3547.75- $3558.25 area before entering into wave 4 pullback.
ES_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.