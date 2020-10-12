October 11th2020

Commentary

The trend is your friend, it was another week of new contract highs for soybeans and new recovery highs for wheat and corn. We were able to score new crop sales at 396 on December corn and 1064 for November beans this past week. Fridays USDA crop report was not necessarily bullish on yield but was friendly on acres. Dropping corn acreage by million acres to the FSA and lowering the bean acres by 731,000 acres putting new crop carryout at 290 million bushels. This helped the funds score new highs into our major 1060-1080 target range we had been looking for since the last crop report.

As we move forward it is all about China coming back from holiday and stepping up their bean and corn buying again. Weather forecasts for Brazil show chances of rain getting underway even though the crop is well delayed. Volatility will now start to pick up, and we could easily see breaks in the soybean market back to the lower $10 range with corn back into the 370 range if we dont see China in here Monday and Tuesday with some big numbers on dialing up their imports.

The wheat market is tied right now to the weather forecast out of the Black Sea and Argentina. To a lesser extent, there is a concern of the southern plains right now, but producer selling out of Europe and the Black Sea region remained slow. This is helped elevate prices to resistance with the prospects of making new highs if the duration of the drought in the US continues along with eastern Ukraine and Russia. As of Fridays, USDA world crop numbers, there is no shortage of wheat, is just we know the prospects of wheat supplies have a diminishing looking into next year. This is elevating the holding of supplies by producers and forcing end-users who want to reach now for supplies to pay up a bit.

There are no Russian production losses currently to count for because most of it is not even in the ground. We really cannot find it quantifiable until spring. One thing we do know is weather markets are always sharp and fickle. If we can get Kansas City wheat to bolt into the 575-600 range, dragging spring wheat with it. We want to make finish up sales of old crop and focus on the new crop for next year.

The same goes for the new crop 2021 now corn and beans will be watching the prospects of pricing something, but with South American weather, this can drag well into January and February. It always rains in a drought; as I have said, it just never rains enough. But on the prospects of rain, we could see a selloff in beans and then classic, another spike run up into December. I have seen it too many times in my over 30 years in this business, to know its not an open and shut deal when some rains do arrive in Brazil and Argentina. Hang on for a ride, as we have more sales to make, and possibly at higher prices yet. In bull markets, we get set back corrections. Like I have said so many times before, we are not in a bear market with market bounces the turnaround and drop back to new lows. That is over with. The US dollar is weakening and eventually, it is going to start to weaken against the Black Sea and South American currencies. Setbacks are going to occur from this current grain price rallies, but with the corrections, we are still in bull markets for grains.using

Hedge update:

Made a 15% percent sale on new crop corn on the December contract at 396.

Made a 15% sale on new crop beans on November 10.64.

Corn

Corn made it to a long-standing resistance in the 396-390 range. With $4.00 being psychological. Pressing higher at this time will require China stepping up buying, but if it is if not buying more than million metric tons, and with Brazilian moisture starting to show, corn is likely to get some kind of a selloff in here.

It's amazing how a selloff now to around 376-379 would seem really negative. Especially since it took a long time to get through.. But that is now the new support zone.

Resistance on rallies for corn comes in 396-400.

Support 376-379 (2-Hour purple line is 376), 366.

Beans

The special report we put out last month when the USDA issued what was a friendly crop report and we cleared $10. We had said $10 is not the place were soybean stop. For 47 years, the major resistance number is 1060-1080 were beans go to before they stumble. It's possible we are at a valuation now that could see a setback to the $10 value on beans, if rains materialize and China is not aggressive on their return from holiday.

Short term on the 2-Hour chart, there is support at the purple line at 1042-1046. That could create a bounce area but closing under that would be negative. Soybeans could easily get a selloff in here back to near the 985-1005 range.

It's anticipated over 60% of the beans are harvested as of today, which means they are likely all sold as well. So harvest pressure will be backing off the coming week.

Wheat

Wheat futures had a follow-through week to the upside after breaking out to the upside over a week ago. Wheat is fickle, but it is in an uptrend. As long as Kansas City wheat can stay above 510, it's an important marker for the health of the uptrend.

We are anticipating a bull market to try play out yet, as seasonally wheat rallies from the end of September into the opening of November.

If Kansas City wheat can get a further run going here, the first time in a while we have a shot at the Minneapolis wheat near $6.00 to be aggressively sold.

Cattle

Cattle futures were higher through the week with support coming from higher cash trade. October futures marked a 7-week high and on a nearby basis cattle were the highest since late March, while cash trade was $2 higher at $109 in the south. US beef demand has been exceptionally strong, and the early Autumn seasonal decline was much smaller than normal. Tighter fed cattle supplies after weeks and weeks of the backlog, along with big kills and more select and less choice showed up giving us a strong seasonal pricing. Typically, this week marks a low in beef prices, with a rally to last into mid-November as restaurants and retailers book beef for the holiday season. However, this demand will be reduced this year on diminished foodservice traffic. Support in December cattle is expected at $108-109 and resistance is seen near $116.

Feeder cattle unfortunately went the opposite direction, as momentous rise in corn and beans and wheat prices affected the feed bunks over the past several weeks. They took that right out of the feeders, especially with the feeder cattle breaking under support in the 139.00 range change the fortunes. Feeder cattle will eventually recover to the way of live cattle, and live cattle appear to have more upward pricing they would do.

The hog market pressed on to new highs last week with the cash index continuing to lead the way higher. The wholesale pork market continues to lift both cash hog and futures markets higher, with the pork cutout trading at $95 throughout the week. Domestic pork demand for August was confirmed at 110% of a year ago and a record large increase for the month.

Demand appears to have strengthened through September, driving pork prices to multi-year highs. Simultaneously, hog slaughter is still falling short of what was implied by the last inventory report. Either the USDA figures were too high, or there will be a flood of extra hogs coming to market in the weeks ahead. The big question that traders are struggling with is whether strong US demand can continue into the end of the year?

First quarter pricing for hogs above 70 is advised.

