The charts below are natural support and resistance level based on W.D. Gann's Law of Vibration, this is a little about it...
Mr Gann viewed stocks as live electrons, atoms, and molecules which hold persistently to their own individuality in response to the fundamental Law of Vibration. Science teaches 'that an original impulse of any kind finally resolves itself into periodic or rhythmical motion, also just as the pendulum returns again in its swing, just as the moon returns in its orbit, just as the advancing year ever brings the rise or spring, so do the properties of the elements periodically recur as the weight of the atoms rises'.
From Gann's extensive investigations, studies and applied tests, he finds that not only do the various stocks vibrate, but that the driving forces controlling the stocks are also in a state of vibration. These vibratory forces can only be known by the movements they generate on the stocks and their values in the market. Since allgreatswings or movements of the market are cyclic they act in accordance with periodic law.
Every market has its own signature and the levels generated from them are marked by the yellow horizontal lines, they are worth watching. They work well with our DSP (daily swing point) and Fibonacci retracements.
Wheat has now had a few close's above ourlong term swing point of 590.00,this is 23.6% back to the 2008 high and 38.2% back to the 2012 highand just below it, at585.00 is a major Gann square,as long as they continue to close above585.00look for thelong term target of 731.00, this is 38.2% back to the 2008 high. Before this look for resistance at the650.00 major Gann square. With a couple close's back below585.00look for the area of540.00 to 530.00,in this area is 38.2% back to the 2019 low, 61.8% back to the July Low and a major Gann square.
