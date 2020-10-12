The charts below are natural support and resistance level based on W.D. Gann's Law of Vibration, this is a little about it...

Mr Gann viewed stocks as live electrons, atoms, and molecules which hold persistently to their own individuality in response to the fundamental Law of Vibration. Science teaches 'that an original impulse of any kind finally resolves itself into periodic or rhythmical motion, also just as the pendulum returns again in its swing, just as the moon returns in its orbit, just as the advancing year ever brings the rise or spring, so do the properties of the elements periodically recur as the weight of the atoms rises'.



From Gann's extensive investigations, studies and applied tests, he finds that not only do the various stocks vibrate, but that the driving forces controlling the stocks are also in a state of vibration. These vibratory forces can only be known by the movements they generate on the stocks and their values in the market. Since allgreatswings or movements of the market are cyclic they act in accordance with periodic law.

Every market has its own signature and the levels generated from them are marked by the yellow horizontal lines, they are worth watching. They work well with our DSP (daily swing point) and Fibonacci retracements.

BEANS





ZSF21

The Beans are trading above our long term swing point of1045.00, as long as they remain above it thelong term target is 1169.00 this is 38.2% back up to the all-time high, also in this area is the1160.00 major Gann square. As we have been saying for a while, we believe this is going to be a multi year rally (same for Corn and Wheat) and how they react to1169.00will tell us if the rally will be over for the time being, or much higher prices are coming. With a couple close's back below1045.00the target becomes966.00, this is 38.2% back to the 2019 low and a major Gann square.





CORN





ZCZ20

Corn remains well above the200 day moving average at 347.50and ourlong term swing point of 360.00, this is where the current rally is coming from.This was a major Gann square and 38.2% back to this years low. We have a couple targets above the first is a combo area of402.00, this is 61.8% back to the 2019 high and 405.00, this is a major Gann square.Above this is thelong term target at 430.00, it is this level that will have to be taken out to say much higher prices are coming.





WHEAT





ZWZ20

Wheat has now had a few close's above ourlong term swing point of 590.00,this is 23.6% back to the 2008 high and 38.2% back to the 2012 highand just below it, at585.00 is a major Gann square,as long as they continue to close above585.00look for thelong term target of 731.00, this is 38.2% back to the 2008 high. Before this look for resistance at the650.00 major Gann square. With a couple close's back below585.00look for the area of540.00 to 530.00,in this area is 38.2% back to the 2019 low, 61.8% back to the July Low and a major Gann square.

