|
|
EURUSD Bullish, Risk Points Higher
Sunday, October 11, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
|
EURUSD Bullish, Risk Points Higher
EURUSD faces further upside pressure as we look for more gain. Resistance comes in at the 1.1850 with a break of that area turning risk towards the 1.1900 level. A move above here will target the 1.1950 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.2000. On the down, support comes in at 1.1700 level with a violation opening the door for a run at the 1.1700 level. Further down, support is seen at the 1.1650 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1600 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more upside pressure in the new week.
Recent articles from this author
- EURUSD Bullish, Risk Points Higher - Sunday, October 11, 2020
- EURUSD Bullish, Risk Points Higher - Sunday, October 11, 2020
- USDCHF Bearish, Weakens On Sell Off - Saturday, October 10, 2020
- NZDUSD Vulnerable, Eyes Further Weakness - Wednesday, October 07, 2020
- EURUSD Biased To The Upside On Recovery Medium Term - Sunday, October 04, 2020
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.