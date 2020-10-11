The charts below are natural support and resistance level based on W.D. Gann's Law of Vibration, this is a little about it...





Mr Gann viewed stocks as live electrons, atoms, and molecules which hold persistently to their own individuality in response to the fundamental Law of Vibration. Science teaches 'that an original impulse of any kind finally resolves itself into periodic or rhythmical motion, also just as the pendulum returns again in its swing, just as the moon returns in its orbit, just as the advancing year ever brings the rise or spring, so do the properties of the elements periodically recur as the weight of the atoms rises'.

From Gann's extensive investigations, studies and applied tests, he finds that not only do the various stocks vibrate, but that the driving forces controlling the stocks are also in a state of vibration. These vibratory forces can only be known by the movements they generate on the stocks and their values in the market. Since allgreatswings or movements of the market are cyclic they act in accordance with periodic law.

Every market has its own signature and the levels generated from them are marked by the yellow horizontal lines, they are worth watching. They work well with our DSP (daily swing point) and Fibonacci retracements.





ESZ20

The S&P remains very strong, especially after holding3337.25 (38.2%)on Wednesday. The longer term target is new all-time highs, however they did close right at the3474.00 major Gann squareand are into an area where a lot of markets fail from when retesting the highs. This area is78.6%of the move back up and there are two different levels to watch for,one is on the nearby chart, where 78.6% is 3504.50, on the Dec. chart it is 3495.75.Trading up in to this area, or above and closing back below the3474.00 major Gann squareis a negative sign and at a minimum could send it back to test the3266.00 major Gann square. As always on any setback we will watch all the retracements and only breaking down to38.2% at 3373.00would be a very positive sign, just as it was last Wednesday. With a couple close's above3504.50they should go for new all-time highs and the3690.00 major Gann square.