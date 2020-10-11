Cotton Weekly Forecast



This/Next Week Forecast (October 12 - 16, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 67*, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 71.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 67, which will be followed by reaching support level 63.80 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 61.60 and 57.10. previous week cotton price forecast chart

Fundamental Analysis Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 62. Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 67, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 78.5 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 94.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 57.1, which will be followed by moving down to support level 50.



About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.