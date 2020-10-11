This/Next Week Forecast (October 12 - 16, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2550, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2665.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 2410, which will be followed by reaching support level 2160.

previous week cocoa forecast chart



Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing fair price at the level 2400 with high potential to reach 2200.

Long-Term Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2502, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2800 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3105.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2502, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2075 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1800.