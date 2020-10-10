USDCHF Bearish, Weakens On Sell Off



USDCHF Bearish, Weakens On Sell Off

USDCHF sold off on Friday following its bear pressure. This development leaves risk of more decline on the cards. Support comes in at the 0.9050 level. Below here, support lies at the 0.9000 level and then the 0.8950 level. Further down, support comes in at the 0.8900 level. Its daily RSI is bearish and pointing lower suggesting more weakness. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 0.9150 level with a turn above there opening the door for a move towards the 0.9200 level. And then the 0.9250 level. Further up, resistance comes in at the 0.9300 level. All in all, USDCHF remains biased to the downside on further pullback.

This is an excerpt from FXT Technical Strategy Plus See Pricing and Get Started (PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.