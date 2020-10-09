Grain Spreads:Ending Stocks Surprise



Commentary: Report Highlights: There was a sharp cut in carry-in here for 2020/21 as well per the USDA quarterly stocks, with acreage down 700k and yield unchanged; that leaves 2020 soybean output down 55 million bushels (mbu) month over month. Exports bumped up 75 mbu as well thanks to an historic sales pace to this point. Overall carryout or ending stocks down by 170 mbu from the September WASDE report to a tight 290 mbu right on the low end of the trade estimate range. U.S. carryover Corn: 1.995 billion bu. for 2019-20; down from 2.253 billion bu. in September

2.167 billion bu. for 2020-21; down from 2.503 billion bu. in September

Beans: 523 million bu. for 2019-20; down from 575 million bu. in September

290 million bu. for 2020-21; down from 460 million bu. in September

Wheat: 883 million bu. for 2020-21; down from 925 million bu. in September

In summation, this report in my view it leaves very little margin for error now regarding potential weather problems in South America. If planting is delayed in Brazil it would extend the U.S. export season. The tight U.S. soybean stocks estimate tells me that funds and speculators are going to be hyper-sensitive over a potential weather market in South America. If Brazilian exports are not ready until March, or delayed for any significant period, the potential for a tighter U.S. soybean balance sheet due to increased exports to keep China supplied are real and you may hear talk of rationing. Add production losses in Argentina and/or Brazil, and it could get crazy. Beans in the teens? Don't rule it out as unimaginable as it sounds now. The funds in my view love trading soybeans from the long side. They haven't had many chances to do that in recent years given burdensome ending stocks and a trade war with China. They may be sharpening the knives to drive price higher and buy any dips until South American Production is a known. That most likely wont be revealed until Mid-January at the earliest. Despite Brazil intending to plant a record amount of beans for the 20/21 crop year, the old adage that "its not what you plant, but what you grow" has heightened relevance. If you combine a weak Dollar, a US Presidential election and aftermath that is so uncertain, and of course if the weather remains adverse due to La Nina, look out and buckle up. Trade Ideas-N/A Risk/Reward-N/A Please join me each and every Thursday for a free grain and livestock webinar. We discuss supply, demand, weather and the charts. Sign Up Now Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involve substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71. Sean Lusk Vice President Commercial Hedging Division Walsh Trading 312 957 8103 888 391 7894 toll free 312 256 0109 fax slusk@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading 53 W Jackson Suite 750 Chicago, Il 60604



Recent articles from this author Grain Spreads:Ending Stocks Surprise

Grain Spreads:Bull Run

Grain Spreads: Demand Driver

Grain Spreads:Inflation Plays Corn and Hogs

Grain Spreads: Corn Gameplan

About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets. These include: Futures Magazine

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com