Have Coffee Prices Bottomed ?



Source: Getty Images Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the December contract settled last Friday in New York at 108.95 a pound while currently trading at 111.60 up around 260 points for the trading week as prices are right near a 2 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 109.55 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop-loss at 96.90 as an exit strategy as that stop loss will not be raised so you will have to accept the monetary risk which is high. The volatility still remains low for such a historically volatile commodity which can experience tremendous price swings on a daily basis and I think that situation is looming once again as I think prices look very cheap. Coffee is now trading right at its 20 day moving average for the 1st time in weeks, but still far below its 100 day as the trend remains negative and as I have talked about in previous blogs this was a counter-trend recommendation. At the present time this is my only soft commodity recommendation, but I think the whole complex moves higher as cotton and sugar continue their bullish trends this week as the commodity markets look to rally in 2021 in my opinion. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: AVERAGE---LOW If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.