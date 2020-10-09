|
|
Financial Survival Network Interview About Energy, Gold, and the Dollar
Friday, October 09, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS:
- After a 30-year rally in the bond market, interest rates cant go much higher given the lack of trust resulting in marginal returns.
- The lack of demand coupled with too much supply in the oil market has oil companies losing money at these prices. Energy stocks have been underperforming which will likely continue until demand picks up or supply is significantly curtailed.
- Any stock market weakness or strength in the US dollar will likely lead to $1,810 Gold and $21 Silver.
CLICK ON PLAY BUTTON BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
Recent articles from this author
- Financial Survival Network Interview About Energy, Gold, and the Dollar - Friday, October 09, 2020
- COVID 19 Has Pushed Various Sectors Into Positive Recovery Trends - Thursday, October 08, 2020
- Expect the Continuation of a Choppy Volatile Market Throughout the Election - Thursday, October 08, 2020
- Chris Joins Boom Bust Panel to Discuss Impact of Powell and Trump Comments on Economic Stimulus - Thursday, October 08, 2020
- The Best and Worst Performing Sectors Are in Energy, Is It Just a Trade or a Long Term Trend? - Wednesday, October 07, 2020
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018