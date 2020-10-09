Financial Survival Network Interview About Energy, Gold, and the Dollar



INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS: After a 30-year rally in the bond market, interest rates cant go much higher given the lack of trust resulting in marginal returns.

The lack of demand coupled with too much supply in the oil market has oil companies losing money at these prices. Energy stocks have been underperforming which will likely continue until demand picks up or supply is significantly curtailed.

Any stock market weakness or strength in the US dollar will likely lead to $1,810 Gold and $21 Silver.

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018