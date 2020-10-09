Hello traders,

LTCUSD unfolded a five-wave decline into a wave A, from August highs, meaning price can now be trading into a three-wave correction for a wave B of a bigger, three-wave reversal.

A sign that a wave A is completed is a finished five-wave decline, followed by a break out of the Elliott wave channel line.

At the moment we see a probable minor triangle unfolding in sub-wave b of B, before a new rally towads the trendline resistance as sub-wave c (49.6/52.3 area), where former swing iv can also react as a reversal.

LTCUSD, 4h