Stock Indexes on Course For Best Week Since August
Friday, October 09, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are higher extending the rally for the third straight session due to renewed hopes of further stimulus.

Stock index futures are on course for the best week since August.

Futures are performing well on the news, and the technical situation has improved.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar index fell for the third consecutive session and are at the lowest level since September 22. Investors' risk appetite continues to improve due to hopes of further stimulus in the U.S. after the White House signaled it is open to negotiations on a large stimulus deal.

The U.K. economy expanded 8.0% in the three months to August, recovering from five consecutive periods of contraction, but missing expectations of 8.2% growth. On a monthly basis, the economy advanced 2.1%, but was slower than the 6.4% growth in July.

The British pound remains close to a three-week high on hopes of a Brexit breakthrough, as both the U.K. and the E.U. pledged to reach an agreement on their future relationship by October 15.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

In light of increasing optimism over a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal, flight to quality longs are being liquidated, especially in the 30-year Treasury bond futures.

The 30-year Treasury bond futures are likely to come under additional downside pressure.

Financial futures markets are predicting there is a 98.8% probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will keep its fed funds rate unchanged at the November 4-5 policy meeting.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.

Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account. It is fast, saves on postage and its green.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by ADM. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS.



About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.
