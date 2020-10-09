Below is my weekly newspaper column Commodity Insite from September 25, with a title of Confused & Befuddled. I hope you find something of interest.

September 25, 2020

Confused & Befuddled

As an,old timer in the futures industry I am struggling with several new and potentially revolutionary fundamental forces that are difficult for me to digest and fully grasp. The only consolation and not much of one at that is the simple fact that everyone from the White House and Congress and the central banks across the globe are in the same predicament as yours truly. We are all trying to understand the new monetary policy of the Fed that is now calling for inflation. And decipher the spending habits of consumers here in the age of coronavirus.

For more than 65 years, the Fed was diligent in fighting inflation. The primary tool to monitor inflation was theory behind the Phillips Curve. Simply put, there is an inverse relationship between employment levels and rising prices. The larger the workforce, the greater the odds of experiencing higher inflation. The smaller the workforce, the odds are high that inflation will not be an issue. Thus, for more than 6 decades, the Fed watched closely the ups and downs seen with the total US workforce and raised or lowered interest rates accordingly.

But in a new policy shift, the Fed argues the Phillips Curve is no longer a useful tool to gauge inflation. Plus, the Fed took an even bolder policy move and is now calling for, asking for and hoping for inflation to rise. And if it does rise, the Fed will not raise interest rates for at least another 3 years regardless of the size of the jobsforce. Such a monetary policy is revolutionary and exactly what it means for the economy and prices of commodities remains a mystery to me.

Keep in mind that over the past 5 years, the US jobsforce was the largest in 50 years. Yet, the rate of inflation during that period never exceeded 2%. Now, the Fed is, calling for, asking for and hoping for inflation to rise with an unemployment rate of 8.4% and 10 million folks out of work. How does that work out in light of the Phillips Curve? And just because the Fed tossed the Curve under the bus, does that mean the theory, the logic and the history behind it is no longer valid?

And then we come to the spending habits of consumers with people working from home, not driving to work as before, not eating in restaurants as before and cooking more at home than ever before. From the Council on Foriegn Relations, cfr.org: By late April, more than half of all workers, accounting for more than two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity, said they were working from home full-time. According to Nicholas Bloom, an economist at Stanford University who has studied remote work, only 26 percent of the U.S. labor force continues to work from their jobs premises. Remote work has been shown to increase worker productivity, but it can lead to isolation and stress as the line between work and home blurs. This may be a way to spread the benefits of the new economy more widely on a geographical basis.

Here is the paragraph from the article above that really popped out at me and caught my attention. Remote work has been shown to increase worker productivity, but it can lead to isolation and stress as the line between work and home blurs. There are also concerns that the lack of serendipitous encounters with coworkers could stifle creativity and reduce team cohesion. School closures, meanwhile, have placed an extra burden on working parents.

In an attempt to determine whether the coronavirus pandemic and working from home is inflationary or not, I stumbled upon an article from voxeu.org, (research-based policy analysis and commentary from leading economists) that states, The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in large shocks to demand and supply, which conceivably could result in deflation, disinflation, or, higher inflation. Yes, that is exactly what they had to say about the impact of what they call, The Great Lockdown. Now, I am more confused than ever!

Now, I find myself still struggling to grasp fully the new Fed policy that is rooting for inflation amid the Great Lockdown. And to be perfectly honest, I have not yet learned a thing. I am still trying to wrap my head around what is going on in the world and how it will impact the Big Four: stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities. And I doubt seriously that I am the only one confused and bewildered.



I am reminded of an incident not long ago while at a store, wearing a mask. A woman strolled up to me and said, Take off that mask and put on some spanx! At first, I was confused and befuddled. When I got home I told my wife what that woman said. My wife replied, Sweetheart, keep wearing the mask but wearing spanx may be a good idea. I remain befuddled, confused and now convinced I am shaped like a pear.

This morning, most markets are higher and due to, I believe firmly, because President Trump late yesterday afternoon changed his mind about a larger stimulus package to help the US economy and American citizens. However, this is the 4th time in 6 days he has changed his mind. For the rest of today and into the weekend, expect the markets across the board to remain firm.

Unless of course, Trump changes his mind later today. But if he does, he may change it again over the weekend. Then again, if he does that, he may change it back. Personally, I remain confused and befuddled.

The time now is 7:38 a.m. Chicago.







