Hello traders,

Firm recovery on the aussie from the 0.7000 level, and above the 0.719 bullish level is a confirmation that an A-B-C move from the highs is completed, and a probable new five-wave cycle underway. That said, latest three-wave minor decline can be part of a correction in wave 2, which can be completed at 0.709 level, meaning current rally can be already part of a wave 3, targeting 0.729 area.

AUDUSD, 4h