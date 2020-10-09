|
|
NIO Rally Reaching 161.8 Fibonacci Extension. Next Targets
Friday, October 09, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
NIO Rally Reaching 161.8 Fibonacci Extension. Next Targets
October 8, 2020 By Daud Bhatti (Edit)
NIOInc. is a pioneer in Chinas premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Back in August of this year, we called for the stock to rally to a new high before starting a larger pull back to correct the cycle from September 2019 low. The expectations were for it to end 5 waves impulsive Elliott wave sequence higher from September 2019 low with a new high. However, the rally has extended more and we now have an incomplete sequence higher from July 17, 2020 low which calls for more upside and the rally is now beginning to look more like wave III of (III) than wave I of (III). In this blog, we will look at the updated forecast for NIO stock and next targets to the upside.
NIO Weekly Elliott Wave Analysis 10.08.2020
NIO Daily Elliott Wave Analysis 10.08.2020
Back
Filed Under: Stock Market
Recent articles from this author
- NIO Rally Reaching 161.8 Fibonacci Extension. Next Targets - Friday, October 09, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Impulsive Rally in IBEX - Thursday, October 08, 2020
- Wheat ZW_F Buying The Dips At The Blue Box Area - Thursday, October 08, 2020
- Matador Resources Co ($MTDR) Bullish Potential - Thursday, October 08, 2020
- World Indices Bulls: Warning Signs Starting To Show - Thursday, October 08, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.