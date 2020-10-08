rounded corner
Grain Markets in General
Thursday, October 08, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Grain prices of late have seen sharp run-ups with the Managed spec sector amassing some very large net long postions. One of the biggest USDA reports of the season comes tomorrow. We know the corn and soybean export programs are front end loaded so matter what reaction the flat price has to the USDA reports the front end bull spreads should remain constant. Brazil's start to their planting season is off to a slow start due to continuing dryness. Forecasters suggest better moisture potential 2 to 3 weeks out. What if it fails to materialize?

The rally in wheat to 5 year highs has not been about demand but rather the fate of new crop due to dry sowing conditons for the winter wheat not only in this country but elsewhere as well. If the USDA gives us bearish demand data and forecasts continue to be dry for the US and Russian winter wheat areas whatever break we see should be well received. Yes, we did see suggested technical reversals today across the Board. It is my thought we have bigger issues at hand for now.

About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

