Expect the Continuation of a Choppy Volatile Market Throughout the Election



INTERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS: There is still a good chance for gold to hit the $1,810 mark short term. New precious metals rally will likely last 2 to 3 months and begin after the election.

Miners are still a little while away from a rally and susceptible to a pullback if the stock market weakens.

We expect the recent rally in the dollar to be short-term and for it to resume its bear trend later this year. CLICK ON VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW STAY ON TOP OF THE GOLD AND SILVER MARKETS WITH OUR PRE-MARKET UPDATES

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018