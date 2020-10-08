|
|
Chris Joins Boom Bust Panel to Discuss Impact of Powell and Trump Comments on Economic Stimulus
Thursday, October 08, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
Chris Vermeulen joins Boom Bust to discuss Jerome Powells latest comments on the Federal Reserve delivering more bailouts to the US economy and the latest roadblock in stimulus negotiations between Trump and Congress. Is this just a temporary set back or will it have long-term consequences leading up to this extremely volatile election? The panel discussion with Chris begins at minute 13:15 watch the interview to learn more.
CLICK ON VIDEO BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW
About the author
Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic
Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.
He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com
Contributing author since 05/08/2018