Looking To Buy Sugar
Thursday, October 08, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the March contract is higher for the 4th consecutive session up 3 points at 14.17 a pound continuing its bullish momentum as prices hit a 7-month high. Sugar has rallied sharply over the past 3 weeks on concerns about Brazilian sugar output as Archer Consulting said last Tuesday that dry weather that is sparking fires in Brazil's sugar-cane growing regions could curb Brazil's 2020/21 sugar production by -2.8 MMT. Also, Maxar said that Brazil's sugar-growing regions have only received 5%-25% of normal rain in the past few months, leaving crops "extremely dry."

Sugar prices have been supported by concern that a La Nina weather pattern could lead to prolonged excessive dryness in Brazil that cuts sugarcane yields as this should expand volatility to the upside.

At the current time I'm not involved, however I'm certainly not recommending any type of short position as I have lived through droughts in Brazil in the past and they can send prices sharply higher as I will be looking at a buying opportunity on some type of price pull back around the 13.90 level. In my opinion I think the long-term bottom around the 10 level which was hit in the month of April will hold as we are starting to see rallies across the board as we are just in the beginning of a giant secular bullish trend that will accelerate in 2021 in my opinion.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
