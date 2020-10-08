Source: Getty Images

Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the March contract is higher for the 4th consecutive session up 3 points at 14.17 a pound continuing its bullish momentum as prices hit a 7-month high. Sugar has rallied sharply over the past 3 weeks on concerns about Brazilian sugar output as Archer Consulting said last Tuesday that dry weather that is sparking fires in Brazil's sugar-cane growing regions could curb Brazil's 2020/21 sugar production by -2.8 MMT. Also, Maxar said that Brazil's sugar-growing regions have only received 5%-25% of normal rain in the past few months, leaving crops "extremely dry."

Sugar prices have been supported by concern that a La Nina weather pattern could lead to prolonged excessive dryness in Brazil that cuts sugarcane yields as this should expand volatility to the upside.

At the current time I'm not involved, however I'm certainly not recommending any type of short position as I have lived through droughts in Brazil in the past and they can send prices sharply higher as I will be looking at a buying opportunity on some type of price pull back around the 13.90 level. In my opinion I think the long-term bottom around the 10 level which was hit in the month of April will hold as we are starting to see rallies across the board as we are just in the beginning of a giant secular bullish trend that will accelerate in 2021 in my opinion.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: INCREASING

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.