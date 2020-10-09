Gold and Silver - NOW !



847. 254 . 5589 Quant Trading is the "Swiss Army Knife" of futures analysis. It should be in every trader's tool box from beginner to professional alike! CQTs Daily and Weekly Gold Quants closed in Buy Mode today. This Is The Setup We Wait For !!! When the Quants both close in buy mode its time to act. Our MATH is pointing towards higher GOLD prices. Silver, on the other hand is not quite ready. It closed in a Daily Buy Today, The Weekly Quant did not. If the Weekly and Daily Quants close in Buy Mode next Friday a Buy Signal will be issued. As of now It appears that this will be the case. Would you like a FREE two week trial ? Receive up to five products of your choice. Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up. We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.



About the author Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career. Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years. Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction. For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading. The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.