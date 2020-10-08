The Nemenoff Report 10/08/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:15am) Bonds are up 16 ticks at 174’15 but down 2’05 for the week, 10 year notes up 4.5 ticks over night at 138’27 but down from 139’22 a ago and 5 year notes up 2 at 125’23 down from 126’00 a week ago. Yields are as follows: 2yr. Notes 0.15%, 5 yr. 0.33, 10 yr. 0.77 and the 30 yr. bond 1.57%. The yield curve widened while rates experienced a bump up across all treasuries from 2 basis points on the 2 year to 16 basis points on the 30 year bonds. The reasons: a weak dollar, strong equities market and the possibility of the passage of a stimulus package anywhere from 1.5-2.2 trillion dollars of additional debt. I now see some opportunity to trade these markets from the long side on sharp breaks as the Fed keeps rates near zero. Grains: December Corn is 4’0 higher at 392’6 up 13 cents for the week, November Beans up 11cents over night at 1062’4 up from 1017’4 a week ago and December Wheat up 5’5 over night and up 48 cents for the week. Demand has been good and harvesting has been slowed by wet weather particularly in southern Iowa. I continue to hold a bullish bias. Cattle: December Live Cattle closed 115 higher on Wednesday at 113.10 and November Feeders up 35 at 137.87. I must admit I made a strategic error covering short Feeder positions and going short December Live Cattle as LC gained 160 for the week as Feeders lost 375 points for the week. For the moment I will hold short positions watching the 113.80 resistance level as a signal to cover if broken substantially. Demand has been moderate as the boxed beef market has creeped higher and the choice / select spread narrowed. Silver: December Silver is currently 23 cents higher at 24.13 up from 24.07 a week ago. This market is still too volatile for me to trade Support is now at 22.80 and resistance 24.50 those that are nimble short term traders. S&P’s: December S&P’s are up 21.00 at 3428.00 up from 3314.00 a week ago. The prospect of the passage of a stimulus package, a weak Dollar and a bump to the upside on rates which may or may not be inflationary all came into play keeping the trend up. I still have a negative bias but will switch from futures to buying out of the money puts and/or pout spreads because of the defined and limited risk. Currencies: As of this writing the December Euro is down 7 at 1.1776 up about 30 for the week, the Yen unchanged at 0.9437 down 70 for the week, the Pound down 16 at 1.2898 down45 for the week and the Dollar Index unchanged at 93 .68 down 10 points from a week ago. I still have a negative bias to the Dollar and remain short the Dollar Index. I remain cautiously bullish the Yen and bearish the pound on rallies. Marc



Recent articles from this author The Nemenoff Report 10/08/2020

The Nemenoff Report 10/02/2020

The Nemenoff Report 09/24/2020

The Nemenoff Report 09/17/2020

The Nemenoff Report 09/11/2020

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com