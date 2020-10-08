Hello traders,

ETHUSD unfolded a five-wave move from the 490 level in wave a, and started trading choppy, sideways and overlapping, ideally unfolding a triangle correction in wave b, which is now coming to an end. We see four of the five needed legs in a possible triangle on ethusd, so one more leg higher is expected, towards the upper trianlgle line labelled as leg (e), before a reversal lower. Once we see an impulsive break below the lower triangle line, that is when wave c lower can be underway.

If wave b starts forming another complex pattern, then be aware of a possible rally towards the Fib. ratio of 0.618 (415/420 area), before a reversal.

ETHUSD, 4h