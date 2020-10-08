Wheat ZW_F Buying The Dips At The Blue Box Area

Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog were going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of Wheat Future ZW_F , published in members area of the website. As our members know, ZW_F is another instrument that we have been trading lately. Future is showing higher high sequences in the cycle from the June (4682)low . The price structure of Wheat Futures has been calling for further rally. Consequently, we advised members to avoid selling ZW_F and keep on buying the dips in the sequences of 3,7,or 11 swings whenever get chance. In further text were going to explain Elliott Wave Forecast and trading strategy.

Wheat ZW_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 10.02.2020

Current view suggests the commodity is bullish against the 5380 pivot . As of right now we are getting ((iv)) pull back. The price has already reached equal legs area at 5662-5551 (buyers zone). We favor the long side from the marked blue box area. As the main trend is bullish, we expect to see 3 waves bounce at least from the mentioned zone. Once the price reach 50 Fibonacci Retracement against the(b) blue peak, we should make long positions Risk Free ( put SL at BE).

As our members know, Blue Boxes are no enemy areas , giving us 85% chance to get a bounce.

Wheat ZW_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 10.07.2020

Wheat futures found buyers at5662-5551 , the Blue Box area. We got nice rally from there, when wave ((ii)) pull back completed at 5612 low. All longs from the blue box should be risk free at this stage. As far as the pivot at 5612 pivot holds , we expect ZW_F to keep trading higher within wave ((iii)) as shown on the charts. We dont recommend selling it, and favor staying long from the blue box in risk free positions.

