I Remain Bullish Coffee



Source: Getty Images Coffee Futures---Coffee futures in the December contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up 125 points or 1.14% at 110.85 a pound as prices are at a 1 week high. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 109.55 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss on a hard basis only at 96.90 as an exit strategy as that is the contract low and multi-year low as I do believe prices are headed higher. If you are have been following my trading system over the course of time you understand that I am a trend follower, however this is a counter-trend trade as I think the downside is very limited as the commodity markets are starting to rally significantly especially the grain market which I also have several bullish recommendations as I am playing all sectors to the upside. Coffee prices are still trading below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is lower, however if prices break the 115.00 level I think there will be additional buy stops at that level pushing prices even higher therefor cementing a long-term bottom so stay long. Traders are keeping a close eye on weather conditions in the country of Brazil as the weather pattern known as La Nina is already having an effect on the sugar crop and if that spreads to the coffee region watch out to the upside. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.