rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Corn - Just My Opinion
Wednesday, October 07, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Weekly Corn Export Sales old crop vs. 700 K 1.500 M T. expected new crop vs. none expected

Its all about the possibility of further Chinese demand and the possibility of a deeper than expected cut to production on Fridays USDA update. As the market moves higher open interest rises which is indicative of a bone fide bull market. Additionally as the market rises spreads tighten which is another indication of a bull market. So here have two rationales working; better demand and a shorter supply. All we need now is for the USDA to confirm all of this. Failure to see this will bring about a sharp correction given the big influx of spec longs.

Interior cash corn markets (basis) in the Midwest dont do a whole lot day-to-day. The Gulf strengthens from Hurricane fears this weekend for quick shipment as well as the idea that not that much corn is actually moving. It seems the producer has gotten bullish with the ongoing flat price rally and he is willing to sit on his corn.

After the bullishly construed Stocks report of last week the idea had Dec corn heading to the low $3.90s were there. A technical count of the correction prior to the Stocks report measures something closer to $4.00. It is my thought it will take something from the USDA on Friday to get us there if not beyond. If the USDA fails to confirm the current bullishness of the market 10 cents can come out very quickly if not 20 cents.

Daily Support & Resistance 10/08

Dec Corn: $3.83 - $3.95 (?)

March Corn: $3.92 - $4.03 (?)

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKE JUST MY OPINION? QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE GRAIN MARKETS?

Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475.

Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy