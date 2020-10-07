What Is Going On With Soybean Meal ?



Source: Getty Images Soybean Meal Futures---Soybean meal futures in the December contract is currently trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another 2.03% or 750 points at 363.0 a ton continuing it's bullish momentum. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from the 299 level as that's how big of a bullish run this commodity has had and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low on a hard basis only standing at 337 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 5 trading sessions. There are concerns about the weather pattern known as La Nina affecting the South American soybean crop as fundamentally and technically speaking this market still looks cheap in my opinion. If you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I think prices can hit the 400 level especially if that WASDE crop report which will be released later this week is friendly so stay long as I see no reason to be short the grain market. At the current time I have bullish recommendations in soybeans and in wheat as the entire grain sector has caught fire and I do believe all other commodity sectors will join the party. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.