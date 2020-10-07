|
|
NZDUSD Vulnerable, Eyes Further Weakness
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
|
NZDUSD Vulnerable, Eyes Further Weakness
NZDUSD continues to face risk of further move lower after declining on Tuesday. Support lies at the 0.6550 level where a break will turn attention to the 0.6500 level. A break of here will have to happen to create scope for a move higher towards the 0.6450 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.6400 level. Conversely, resistance stands at the 0.6650 level. Further down, the 0.6700 level comes in as the next downside target and then the 0.6750 level. All in all, NZDUSD faces further downside pressure
Recent articles from this author
- NZDUSD Vulnerable, Eyes Further Weakness - Wednesday, October 07, 2020
- EURUSD Biased To The Upside On Recovery Medium Term - Sunday, October 04, 2020
- AUDUSD Bullish, Remains On The Offensive - Thursday, October 01, 2020
- EURUSD Extends Weakness In The Short Term - Sunday, September 27, 2020
- EURJPY Halts Weakness, Faces Recovery Risk - Thursday, September 24, 2020
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.