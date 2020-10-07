NZDUSD Vulnerable, Eyes Further Weakness



NZDUSD Vulnerable, Eyes Further Weakness

NZDUSD continues to face risk of further move lower after declining on Tuesday. Support lies at the 0.6550 level where a break will turn attention to the 0.6500 level. A break of here will have to happen to create scope for a move higher towards the 0.6450 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.6400 level. Conversely, resistance stands at the 0.6650 level. Further down, the 0.6700 level comes in as the next downside target and then the 0.6750 level. All in all, NZDUSD faces further downside pressure



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.