NZDUSD Vulnerable, Eyes Further Weakness
Wednesday, October 07, 2020

by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com

NZDUSD continues to face risk of further move lower after declining on Tuesday. Support lies at the 0.6550 level where a break will turn attention to the 0.6500 level. A break of here will have to happen to create scope for a move higher towards the 0.6450 level. Further down, support resides at the 0.6400 level. Conversely, resistance stands at the 0.6650 level. Further down, the 0.6700 level comes in as the next downside target and then the 0.6750 level. All in all, NZDUSD faces further downside pressure

This is an excerpt fromFXT Technical Strategy Plus(PRO Plan Package), a 7-currency model analysis and trade alerts utilized by all levels of traders with trade alerts.See Pricing and Get Started


About the author

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal MagazineThestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

At FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.
