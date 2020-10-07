According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending October 2, ethanol production grew 4.8 percent, or 42,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 923,000 b/d, equivalent to 38.77 million gallons daily. However, the four-week average ethanol production rate declined 0.4 percent to 909,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 13.93 billion gallons (bg).





Ethanol stocks ticked 0.1 percent lower to 19.7 million barrels, which was 7.3 percent below year-ago volumes and the smallest reserves since the end of 2016. Inventories thinned across all regions, including a sizeable (0.7 million barrels) disappearance in the Gulf Coast (PADD 3), except for the East Coast (PADD 1) and Midwest (PADD 2).





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, expanded by 4.3 percent to 8.90 million b/d (136.38 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 6.0 percent lower than a year ago.





Conversely, refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol receded by 2.0 percent to 823,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.62 bg annualized. This was 10.3 percent below the year-earlier level as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.





There were zero imports of ethanol recorded after 16,000 b/d hit the books the prior week. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of August 2020.)





