Stay Long The Soybean Market !



Source: Getty Images Soybean Futures--Soybean futures in the November contract is trading higher for the 3rd consecutive session up another $0.10 at 10.54 a bushel continuing it's bullish momentum as I still believe there is more room to run. I have been recommending a bullish position from the 9.14 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10 day low at 9.85 on o hard basis only as the stop will not improve for another 5 trading sessions as the chart structure is poor at the present time due to the fact that prices have run up so quickly. Traders are awaiting the highly-anticipated WASDE crop report which will be released Friday with estimates around 300 million bushels as the carryover level as it continues to tighten up due to the fact that China has lived up to their agreement to the Phase 1 trade deal with Trump Administration as prices are now at a 29-month high which is a terrific thing to see for U.S farmers. Soybean prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average so stay long as I see no reason to be short as I also have bullish recommendations in soybean meal and wheat which are sharply higher in today's trade. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.