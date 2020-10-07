rounded corner
Gann static sup/res
Wednesday, October 07, 2020

by Nick Ehrenberg of ONE44

These are the static Gann levels for support and resistance for E6Z20, B6Z20, A6Z20 and J6Z20

This is a little insite into some of W.D. Gann's work

Mr Gann viewed stocks as live electrons, atoms, and molecules which hold persistently to their own individuality in response to the fundamental Law of Vibration. Science teaches 'that an original impulse of any kind finally resolves itself into periodic or rhythmical motion, also just as the pendulum returns again in its swing, just as the moon returns in its orbit, just as the advancing year ever brings the rise or spring, so do the properties of the elements periodically recur as the weight of the atoms rises'.

From Gann's extensive investigations, studies and applied tests, he finds that not only do the various stocks vibrate, but that the driving forces controlling the stocks are also in a state of vibration. These vibratory forces can only be known by the movements they generate on the stocks and their values in the market. Since allgreatswings or movements of the market are cyclic they act in accordance with periodic law.

Currencies



About the author

