Cryptos remain under bearish pressure, however, we may still see some intraday recovery today within sideways price action and corrective wave structures before the downtrend resumes.

Below we have BCHUSD, where price can be ending a triangle in wave iv, where needed legs: a-b-c-d-e are visible, which means latest drop can ideally be part of a new decline into wave v. That said, a sign that a triangle is completed will be further weakness below the lower triangle line, which will later indicate a five-wave move for a wave v.

BCHUSD, 1h