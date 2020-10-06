|
|
NQ 1 Min Chart, President Trump Tweets & Trading Levels 10.07.2020
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Like us on Facebook!
www.facebook.com/CannonTrading
"I use mental stops...." I heard that before and while a very small percentage of traders can do so on a consistent, disciplined manner - I am a fan of placing HARD stops.
For me, I usually like to have stops in the system, working on the exchange.
Today was a great example. I went to the bathroom, for literally 3 minutes. I was long with a trading system both the MNQ and the ES. While I was washing my hand per COVID protocol, President trump came up with the following tweet:
SP dropped over 60 points in matter of minutes.....
NQ dropped from 11524 to 11290 in matter of 15 minutes or so. That is over 200 points!! or if you are trading the NQ it is $4000 per contract or -$4000 if you are in the wrong way or are long with out a stop.....
TRUMP TWEETS:
First Tweet:Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 TrillionDollarsto bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no wayrelated to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their...
Second Tweet:...request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives tostop negotiating until after the election when, immediately afterI win,we will pass amajorStimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked...
10-07-2020
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
Recent articles from this author
- NQ 1 Min Chart, President Trump Tweets & Trading Levels 10.07.2020 - Tuesday, October 06, 2020
- NQ Chart for your Review & Daily Trading Levels 10.06.2020 - Monday, October 05, 2020
- Cannon Futures Weekly Letter Issue # 1024 - Levels 10.08.2020 - Friday, October 02, 2020
- Large Moves in the Futures Markets & Trading Levels 10.01.2020 - Wednesday, September 30, 2020
- Futures Trading Levels 9.30.2020 - Tuesday, September 29, 2020
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.