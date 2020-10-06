"I use mental stops...." I heard that before and while a very small percentage of traders can do so on a consistent, disciplined manner - I am a fan of placing HARD stops.

For me, I usually like to have stops in the system, working on the exchange.

Today was a great example. I went to the bathroom, for literally 3 minutes. I was long with a trading system both the MNQ and the ES. While I was washing my hand per COVID protocol, President trump came up with the following tweet:

SP dropped over 60 points in matter of minutes.....

NQ dropped from 11524 to 11290 in matter of 15 minutes or so. That is over 200 points!! or if you are trading the NQ it is $4000 per contract or -$4000 if you are in the wrong way or are long with out a stop.....