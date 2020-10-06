While investor ETF demand rises, silver supply remains muted, as it enters its fourth year of global production decline. Thats the fundamental narrative commonly heard (and repeated) in the industry.

Silver is currently hovering well above its 200-day EMA, despite falling slightly below its 50-day. The metal began its pullback in August (similar to gold), finding support slightly above its 50% Fib retracement level [1].

Although this can be said with plenty of doubt, you might find resistance at the near-term trend line at [2]. The more critical resistance is at its August high [2] at the $30 level. Technically, the picture is bullish. But will the fundamentals eventually validate the technical bias?

