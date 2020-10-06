Long-Term Price Expectations for Silver



Patrick Vierra from Silver Bullion TV discusses expectations given the recent short-term silver price movement of Silver. Many analysts expect an increase in the price of Silver, investors should be prepared for a pullback with any pullback in the stock market. While $80 silver is great for investors, Chris believes the global economy will likely be in a rough spot when it happens. If precious metals are your thing, then make sure you check out our latest research on Gold and Silver: GOLD AND SILVER FOLLOW UP & FUTURE PREDICTIONS FOR 2020 & 2021PART IandPART II. CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO VIEW THE INTERVIEW STAY ON TOP OF THE SILVER CHARTS WITH CHRISS PRE-MARKET MORNING VIDEO REPORT

About the author

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

Contributing author since 05/08/2018