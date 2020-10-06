|
|
Long-Term Price Expectations for Silver
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
by Chris Vermeulen of Technical Traders Ltd.
|
Patrick Vierra from Silver Bullion TV discusses expectations given the recent short-term silver price movement of Silver. Many analysts expect an increase in the price of Silver, investors should be prepared for a pullback with any pullback in the stock market. While $80 silver is great for investors, Chris believes the global economy will likely be in a rough spot when it happens. If precious metals are your thing, then make sure you check out our latest research on Gold and Silver: GOLD AND SILVER FOLLOW UP & FUTURE PREDICTIONS FOR 2020 & 2021PART IandPART II.
