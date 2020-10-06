rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Higher Cash Hog Market Today
Tuesday, October 06, 2020

by Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services

Bookmark and Share

MORNING LIVESTOCK REPORT

By Dennis Smith

312-242-7905

Follow me on Twitter @denniscattle

Tuesday October 6, 2020

CORN AND SOYBEANS:

If youre still not on board the long side of corn consider the following strategy.

  • Buy Dec 380 calls/sell 410 calls/sell 360 puts at 5 cents or less. The long call is already 2 cents in the money. Initial margin is only $490.

LEAN HOGS:

Cash was higher yesterday with the late report confirming prices paid were up $1.25 to $2.75. Packers hate this. They hate having to compete in the negotiated market for hogs. The weekly kill is projected to come in at 2.685 million pigs, up about 3% from last week but unchanged from last year. The hog & pig suggested the kill for this week should run from up 6% to up 10% from last year. The carcass gained $2.85 and will likely be higher again today. Look for a firm to higher cash market today. So, with open interest in Oct futures at 19.4K, with the index headed upward and the contract under the index by 250 points, is today the day that the shorts begin to run for cover? Its now clearly evident there wont be a surge of hog numbers into expiration. Look for a rally today and it should be led by the Oct.

LIVE CATTLE:

The talk in cattle country is that despite the fact that on-feed inventory is record large the numbers of fed cattle ready for market are current, are not burdensome. This likely applies in TX and NB more so than in KS. Still, were hearing the many feedlots are full and need to move animals out, close them out so theres room for replacements. Feeders seem to be confirming this outlook. Im looking for a way to get short Jan feeders and at some point Ill just have to pull the trigger and put in a buy stop. Perhaps at midday Ill have the rec. If you need hedge protection in feeders, dont wait for my sell rec. Most in the country are calling for another round of cash steer strength this week. Cash was established last week at $1.07 and 167-168. While I dont have a problem with the outlook for higher cash this week, Im not convinced the board is headed higher. In other words, we may start seeing the premium to cash leak away. Beef production is running at record high pace.

Would you like to open an account with Dennis Smith? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account. It is fast, saves on postage and its green.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The risk of loss in trading futures and options can be substantial. Past results are not indicative of future results or performance. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not reflect the views of ADM Investor Services, Inc. or its staff. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc. This matter is intended to be a solicitation.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Dennis Smith has been a full service commodity broker specializing in grain and livestock trading for over 25 years. Dennis has a wide range of customers, many of whom are grain and livestock producers. Dennis develops and helps execute hedging and speculative strategies in his Daily Livestock Wire which is prepared each afternoon exclusively for his customers.

Dennis grew up in Central Illinois before launching his brokerage career.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy