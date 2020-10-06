Blue Line Breakfast Report



"Actionable Trading Ideas that help you stay ahead of the markets." To find out more email info@bluelinefutures.com Closed System Trades YTD: Gain $72,061.55 Cocoa (December) Technicals: The trend following system isFlat Buy Trigger:2700* Sell Trigger:2406* Settle: 2459 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$00.00 Previous Trades: Long close out from August 28 from 2622 stopped out 2555 $670 loss, high open equity was $710 on Sept 15. Long Closed out August 20 $1330 gain Short closed out July 24 $1120 Loss Short closed out June 25 $1210 loss Long closed out May 21 $1230 loss Short closed out on April 6 $4080 gain Bias: Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance:2710-2750**, 2801***,3000**** Support:2400*** 2100-2090**** ADX: 23.19 (ADX 14-day =Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range =69 18 DMA: 2541 > 40 DMA 2518 = *Bullish Trend Initial Margin $2090 Maintenance Margin $1900 First Notice Date (Nov 16) Last Trade Date (Dec 15) Technical Spotlight Coffee (December) Technicals: The trend following system isShort Buy Trigger:118.52* Sell Trigger:113.50* Sept 18 Settle:107.20 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$2362.50($2418.75 New High Equity on move Oct 1) Previous Trades: Long from July 22 Entry price 111.00 closed out September 14 at 123.05 for $4,518.75 gain (high equity September 4 $8625.00) Short Entry Price 104.20 (May 27) closed out June 29 $1537.50 gain (OTE High equity $3318.75 June 16) Bias: Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/Neutral Resistance:116.78** (200 DMA) **, 135.45**, 142.60*** (Dec 31, 2019 High) Support: 103.44**,95.50-94.00**** ADX: 28.31 (Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range =4.14 18 DMA: 113.11 < 40 DMA 115.66 = Bearish Trend If you are going to play this market, it is somewhat choppy and (for example) the Average True Range has been as high as 3.32. This means that on an average day the market should move 3.32 X $375 = $1245 Initial Margin $4455 Maintenance Margin $4050 First Notice Date (Nov 19) Last Trade Date (Dec 18) Technical Spotlight - December Chart Orange Juice (November) Technicals: The trend following system is Short Buy Trigger:116.51* Tighten stops Sell Trigger:122.00 July 28 Settle: 113.75 Profit/Loss:$1237.50(High Equity September 24 $2437.00) Previous Trades: $-615.00 loss closed out July 17 (High open equity was a gain $487.50 July 13) $2587.50 gain closed out June 12 (high position equity $3570.00 May 28th) Bias: Bearish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bearish/ Neutral Resistance:126.00-128.00**, 130.00-132.00 (June High) **** (Short-term double top) Support: 110.00-109.50(waterfall breakdown)***, (Swing low- washout) ***105.00 ADX: 22.87 (ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range = 3.38 18 DMA: 113.15 < DMA 115.79 = Bearish Trend Initial Margin $1386 Maintenance Margin $1260 First Notice Date (Nov 2) Last Trade Date (Nov 9) Technical Spotlight Sugar (March) Technicals: The trend following system isLong Buy Trigger:13.38*Sept 18 Sell Trigger:12.92 Settle: 13.61 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$257.60 (High equity $224.00 Oct 1) Previous Trades: Short from Sept 4th at 12.61 stopped out for loss of $683.20 at 13.22 on Sept 17th July 27 Buy from 12.12 closed out loss of $56 on Sept 3 12.07(High Equity was August 19 a positive $1265.50) May 18 Buy closed out on July 13th gain $784.00 ($1433.60 gain High equity July 8 Short closed out on 5/1 for $3852.80 gain Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Neutral Resistance:13.77-13.90*** Tracking higher and may target 2020 highs

Support: 12.44**(swing low),11.39*** (Washout low) **** 11.00-10.90 (EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average) ADX: 25.51 (ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range = 0.32 18 DMA: 13.35 > 40 DMA 13.18 =Bullish Trend Initial Margin $1047 Maintenance Margin $952 First Notice Date (Mar 1) Last Trade Date (Feb 26) Technical Spotlight Cotton (Dec) Technicals: The trend following system isLong Buy Trigger: 63.18 July 30 Sell Trigger:64.82* Settle: 66.03 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$1425.00 (High equity $1720.00 Sept 16) Previous Trades: Long from July 24 at 58.68 closed out $1620.00 gain closed out July 24th Long from April 30 at 57.33 closed out $1920.00 gain closed out June 19th Bias: Bullish/Neutral Previous Session Bias: Bullish/Neutral Resistance: ***67.50, 70.00**** Support: 63.01**,57.75*** (EXPMA = Exponential Moving Average) ADX: 16.24 (ADX14-day= Measures the strength of the current trend) ATR = Average true range =1.09 18 DMA: 65.58 > 40 DMA 64.90 = Bullish Trend Initial Margin $2915 Maintenance Margin $2650 First Notice Date (Nov 23) Last Trade Date (Dec 8) Technical Spotlight Lumber (Nov) *Quick note Technicals: The trend following system isShort Buy Trigger:666.64

Sell Trigger:641.50 (Sept 4) Settle: 602.10 OTE Unrealized Profit/Loss:$4334.00 (high open equity $10,109.00 Sept 21) Previous Trades: Long from June 17 at 376.70 closed out August 31 at 928.00 for $59,268.00 gain Technical Spotlight Good luck and good trading, Phillip Streible Chief Market Strategist



About the author Phillip Streible is a Series 3 licensed Chief Market Strategist at Blue Line Futures and specializes in working with clients in developing futures and options strategies in the metals markets. As the Chief Market Strategist his goal is to show clients how to anticipate, recognize and react to bull and bear market conditions through the use of fundamental and technical analysis techniques that help them to define risk. With more than 16 years of experience working with clients, Phillip ran one of the largest retail commodities desks while at Lind-Waldock where he focused on metals, energies, currencies and agricultural markets.