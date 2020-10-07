847 254 5589

Corn -

CQTs Daily Corn Quant has been in buy mode for 40 days, the Weekly Quant in buy mode for 8 weeks.

Needless to say this market is a strong buy and appears it will remain so following this Fridays close.

Remember: CQTs daily and weekly quants issue signals based on the daily and weekly close.

Soybeans -

CQTs Daily Soybean Quant has remained in buy mode for 6 days, the Weekly Quant for 7 weeks. Corn

and Soybeans generally move the same overall direction. There are however times when they do not.

This is definitely not one of them!

Chicago Wheat

CQTs Daily (CBOT) Wheat Quant is in buy mode and has been for 7 days. The Weekly Quant in buy

Mode for 8 weeks.Wheat generally trades in it's own world.

This time though the Quants are identifying the underlying strength in all as they all move up in unison.

