Elliott Wave View: Dow Futures (YM) Looking to Extend Higher
Monday, October 05, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave view in Dow Futures (YM) suggests that the rally from March 23, 2020 low remains in progress as a 5 waves diagonal Elliott Wave structure. In the 45 minutes chart below, we can see wave ((4)) of that diagonal ended at 26407. The Index still needs to break above previous peak on September 3 at 29180 to avoid a double correction.

Wave ((5)) is currently in progress as animpulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((4)) at 26407, wave 1 ended at 26971, and pullback in wave 2 ended at 26424. Index resumed higher in wave 3 at 27619, wave 4 pullback ended at 27039, and wave 5 ended at 27962. This completed wave (1) of ((5)) in higher degree.

From there, Index pullback in wave (2) and ended at 27105 as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (1) at 27962, wave A ended at 27543, wave B ended at 27741, and wave C ended at 27105. Index has resumed higher and broken above wave (1) at 27962, suggesting the next leg higher has started. Near term, while dips stay above 27105 low, expect Index to extend higher.

Dow Futures (YM) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
