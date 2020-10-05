Weekly Soybean Export Inspections 1.667 M T. vs. 1.050-1.550 M T. expected

Weekly US Soybean Crop Condition & Progress - 64% GE vs. 64% expected vs. 53% year ago Dropping Leaves - 85% vs. 82% 5-year average Harvested - 38% vs. 36% expected vs. 28% 5-year average

Soybeans move into a minor backing and filling phase following last weeks sharp rally off of the stocks report. The trade is still expecting to see a bullishly construed report from the USDA on Friday; lower carryin, lower production and higher demand. The biggest feature of the day was the reversal pattern in the soybean meal/soybean oil spreads. Meal takes a hit from ideas of overbought as well as recently harvested soybeans moving to the processor. Soybean oil rallies hard taking its cue from a rebounding palm oil market as well as the sharply higher crude oil market. Weekly export inspections come in at the high side of expectations. There is some concern that the spec trade might be getting a bit too long as the latest COT report showed new spec longs were added during a period when the market was in a downside correction phase. Additionally soybean open interest has topped the one million mark for the first time ever. The other side of this is that strong buying during a correction period and rising open interest are all of the basic signs of a bull market.

The Nov soybean chart appears to be downflagging from last Wednesdays rally. Support should come into play down towards the $10.10-$10.05 level. The Sept 18th high, $10.46 , is the immediate resistance. Dec meal registers an inside day of Friday which posted the contract high at $354.1. Inside days are not usually seen as precursors to tops; just a consolidation phase. Dec soybean oil reverses Fridays suggested interim sell signal. If I didnt know better the two product markets are just doing some realignment given the meal markets recent sharp advance vs. bean oil. Soybeans appear to be biding their time ahead of Fridays USDA production/Supply-Demand update.

Daily Support & Resistance 10/06

Nov Beans: $10.10 - $10.40

Dec Bean Meal: $340.0 - $352.0

Dec Bean Oil: $32.00 - $33.20

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKE JUST MY OPINION? QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE GRAIN MARKETS?

Contact me! Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at 1.800.786.4475.

Learn more about International Futures Group at www.ifgfutures.com