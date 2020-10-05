I Remain Bullish Wheat Prices



Source: Getty Images Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the December contract is trading higher for the 2nd consecutive session up another $0.08 at 5.81 a bushel starting the week off on a positive note this Monday afternoon in Chicago as prices are right near a 9-month high. I have been recommending a bullish position over the last several weeks from around the 5.40 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop-loss under the 10-day low which stands at 5.37 as the chart structure will not improve for another 5 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. The volatility remains high as prices look to test the $6 soon in my opinion as prices still have room to run to the upside. Wheat prices are trading above their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend continues to climb higher as the uptrend line on the daily chart remains intact so stay long as I see no reason to be short while continuing to place the proper stop loss. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.